[Official] Go Youn-jung Takes on Hard-Boiled Martial Arts Action, Joins Lee Byung-hun in 'Nambal'

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actress Go Youn-jung is set for a dramatic transformation in the martial arts action film 'Nambal' (directed by Lee Mo-gae, produced by Hive Media Corp.).

'Nambal' has added Go Youn-jung to its cast following Lee Byung-hun, giving more weight to its lineup. Lee Byung-hun previously announced his participation as Im Eok, the leader of the warriors, and Go Youn-jung's addition is raising expectations for even stronger synergy.

In 'Nambal,' Go Youn-jung plays Ae-ryeong, a character who loses her family in a Japanese pirate raid and heads into battle herself to rescue her younger sibling, who is being held on Tsushima Island. She is a self-directed, resilient figure who moves toward her goal even in a chaotic era, and she is expected to form another emotional core of the film.

Go Youn-jung, who has shown a new side in every project from high-intensity action to deeply layered drama through works such as 'Sweet Home,' 'Hunt,' 'Alchemy of Souls,' 'Moving,' 'Resident Playbook,' 'Can This Love Be Translated?' and 'We Are All Trying Here,' is expected to leave a strong impression once again with 'Nambal' as a determined female character who breaks the conventions of period dramas.

'Nambal' is drawing major attention as the directorial debut of cinematographer Lee Mo-gae, who has delivered distinctive visuals in films such as 'Seoul Spring,' 'Exhuma,' 'Hunt,' 'opposition parties,' and 'Emergency Declaration.' Lee, who has been recognized for his outstanding visual sense with awards including the cinematography and lighting prize at the 43rd and 37th Blue Dragon Film Awards, the cinematography prize at the 31st and 29th Blue Dragon Film Awards, and the film arts award in the film category at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, is expected to showcase his refined directing skills by combining an epic narrative with powerful action and striking visuals.

'Nambal' tells the story of nine warriors in the early Joseon Dynasty, each with different abilities and social status, who head to Tsushima Island to rescue captives abducted by Japanese pirates. Lee Byung-hun stars in the film, which marks Lee Mo-gae's first time in the director's chair after serving as cinematographer on 'Emergency Declaration,' 'Hunt,' 'Seoul Spring,' and 'Exhuma.' Filming is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com