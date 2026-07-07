[Interview 2] Director Na Hong-jin Reunites with Hwang Jung-min in 'Hope' After 'The Wailing'... "An Actor Who Needs No Words"

Photo provided by Plus M Entertainment

[Sportschosun] Director Na Hong-jin shared his thoughts on reuniting with actor Hwang Jung-min in the film 'Hope,' following 'The Wailing.'

At a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 7th, Na told Sportschosun, "Hwang Jung-min is an actor who needs no words," adding, "I think his abilities as an actor have already been fully proven."

'Hope,' which opens on the 15th, tells the story of Beom-seok, the head of a branch office at Hope Harbor located in the DMZ, who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, he is confronted with an unbelievable reality. The film is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea,' and 'The Wailing.'

Na worked with Hwang for the second time in 'Hope,' following 'The Wailing.' Speaking about the actor, he said, "There is no need to say anything separately. I have no choice but to trust him. Hwang Jung-min has already proven his tremendous performance in many outstanding works. I truly think he is an incredible actor." He added, "When an actor performs with fine detail, their true self inevitably comes through, and he has already shown enough ability within that."

Hwang plays Beom-seok, the branch office head, and drives the early part of the film with strong energy. On what mattered most in the casting, Na emphasized, "The most important thing is how kind the actor is. Whatever kind of performance they give, there has to be kindness within it." He continued, "For me, carrying the first 40 to 50 minutes with only Hwang Jung-min's acting was a challenge that felt like a gamble. Of course, that kind of challenge is not possible through the actor's performance alone. Trust in the staff was also important. I had a belief in our staff that was close to certainty, so I decided to take that gamble."

He also revealed his deep affection for the project, saying, "Yesterday, after the press screening, I went to the mixing room again, and the staff told me to please stop coming so often," and added, "This film was stressful from the concept stage."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com