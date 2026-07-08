"The timing is insane": Pani Bottle visited World Cup sensation Cape Verde in advance... video tops 3 million views

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] A travel creator Pani Bottle's Cape Verde travel video is belatedly surging again, riding the wave of World Cup excitement.

As Cape Verde emerged as one of the surprise stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, content from his trip there several months ago is drawing reactions such as "eerily prescient."

In the round-of-32 tournament of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cape Verde caught the attention of football fans around the world with an impressive performance against powerhouse Argentina.

Its strong showing, despite the gap in FIFA rankings, sparked widespread buzz and quickly boosted interest in the country in South Korea as well.

Against that backdrop, Pani Bottle's video, uploaded to his YouTube channel on March 5 under the title "Visiting a country I've never even heard of, even though it qualified for the World Cup for the first time: Africa 1," is drawing renewed attention.

At the time, Pani Bottle visited the island nation of Cape Verde, located in the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of Africa, describing it as "a country that made its first World Cup appearance in 2026 but is still unfamiliar to many people."

He chose Cape Verde as the first stop on a roughly three-week trip across Africa, vividly capturing the local scenery, including the capital Praia, the volcanic island of Fogo, and lava caves.

Even when it was first released, the video was praised for covering a region that domestic travel YouTubers rarely visit. After the World Cup, however, the response became even stronger.

As Cape Verde made a strong impression on the World Cup stage, football fans began searching for the video, and it spread rapidly through the algorithm.

Comments have poured in, including: "I came here after watching the Argentina match because I was curious about Cape Verde," "It's amazing that he went there months in advance," "This is truly eerie foresight," "Success really does breed success," and "His sense for content is on another level for visiting a World Cup team in advance."

With football fans and travel-content subscribers flocking to it at the same time, the video has surpassed 3,000 comments and exceeded 3 million cumulative views, proving its renewed popularity.

Pani Bottle has long traveled to places that are not commonly featured in domestic travel content, introducing local realities and attractions firsthand. This Cape Verde video also went beyond a simple travel log and unexpectedly became a hot topic as it intersected with the World Cup storyline.

As Pani Bottle's instinct for finding the breakout story of the World Cup is once again in the spotlight, internet users are praising the Cape Verde video as "content with perfect timing."

narusi@sportschosun.com