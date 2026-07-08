Lee So-ra Releases New Song After 7 Years, Collaborates with Jannabi's Choi Jung-hoon

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer Lee So-ra has made a comeback after seven years.

Lee So-ra released her new single "I’ll Forget Your Face" on the 7th. Excluding OST tracks, it is her first new song in seven years since "Request Song." The track captures a refreshing yet wistful summer mood.

While holding a spring concert this year, Lee So-ra was inspired by the idea of "What if I sang a love song in the summer?" She then asked Jannabi's Choi Jung-hoon to write the song, leading to a special collaboration. Singer-songwriter Jo Gyu-chan handled the vocal direction, while Jeong Ji-chan oversaw the music production process, raising the song's overall quality. Lee So-ra also took part in writing the lyrics, portraying the warm, slightly humid air of a summer night and the love story unfolding within it like a film.

Lee So-ra said, "I didn't realize so much time had passed. I am deeply grateful to the fans who never forgot my music and waited for so long, as well as everyone who helped bring this project to life."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com