[SC Scene] "A Becker Award Reservation"... Hwang In-youp and Hyeri’s Awkward School-Uniform Rom-Com, 'Dream to You' (Full)

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The heart-fluttering chemistry between Hwang In-youp and Hyeri is about to begin.

On the afternoon of the 7th, a production press conference for ENA's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Dream to You' was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Guro-gu, Seoul.

'Dream to You' is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo-bin (Hwang In-youp), who returns after achieving his dream, and Joo I-jae (Hyeri), a reporter who lives day to day while having forgotten her own dreams. Director Yoo Seon-dong, who helmed OCN's 'Vampire Prosecutor Season 2' and 'The Uncanny Counter' series, took the director's chair, while writer Jeong Eun-bi, who contributed to 'Doom at Your Service,' 'Mr. Sunshine,' and 'Goblin,' joined forces on the project.

Director Yoo introduced the series by saying, "It is a story about two leads who once wrote scripts together and nurtured their dreams in high school, then meet again 15 years later and rewrite the unfinished dreams and love they left behind. As I got older, the words 'dream' and 'love' started to feel dry and ordinary, but after reading this script and completing the work, I felt my heart race again."

The production press conference for ENA's drama 'Dream to You' was held on the afternoon of the 7th at The Saint in Sindorim-dong, Seoul. Actress Lee Hyeri poses for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.7/

The cast includes Hwang In-youp, Hyeri, Baek Sung-cheol, Lee Yeol-eum, SangYup Lee, and Lee Ji-min, all of whom bring distinct personalities to the project.

Director Yoo said, "Hwang In-youp was the first actor to recognize the value of this script. Even before I took on the directing role, he had already become the backbone of the project. After meeting Hwang In-youp, I knew Joo I-jae could only be Hyeri. I thought Hyeri was the only actress who could portray Joo I-jae's realistic side as well as her positive energy in such a layered way."

Hwang In-youp said, "I thought the events that unfold when you reunite with your first love could deliver a lot of excitement, and the drama has so many romantic and melodramatic points that I couldn't pass it up. Personally, I really like rom-coms. When I think of different seasons, most of the works that come to mind are rom-coms. I grew up watching those kinds of stories and thought, 'I want to be like that too.' I also hoped that someday, when people look back on me, they might have that kind of dream."

Hyeri shared, "I was curious about the awkward, love-hate chemistry between Woo Soo-bin and Joo I-jae after they reunite 15 years later. I decided to join because I felt I had no choice but to do the project if I wanted to see the next episode. To be honest, I am different from Joo I-jae. In high school, I didn't know what I wanted to do, and only now am I slowly achieving small dreams. Playing Joo I-jae gave me a sense of vicarious satisfaction."

The production press conference for ENA's drama 'Dream to You' was held on the afternoon of the 7th at The Saint in Sindorim-dong, Seoul. Actor Hwang In-youp poses for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.7/

Since the drama itself centers on a reunion romance, Hwang In-youp, born in 1991, and Hyeri, born in 1994, also took on student roles.

After wearing a school uniform once again, following JTBC's '18 Again' (2020), tvN's 'True Beauty' (2020), Netflix's 'The Sound of Magic' (2022), and JTBC's 'Family by Choice' (2022), Hwang In-youp joked, "I said in my previous works that this would be the last time, so I'm sorry to be wearing a school uniform again. I really wanted to do a romantic comedy and was looking for a project with a fun story in it, and this was one I couldn't let go of. Hyeri really looks like a high school student, but I made a lot of effort. I feel sorry to Hyeri."

Hyeri said, "I have done many dramas in my late 20s where I wore a school uniform. The youthful feeling was better than I expected. If I get the chance, I would wear a school uniform anytime."

The production press conference for ENA's drama 'Dream to You' was held on the afternoon of the 7th at The Saint in Sindorim-dong, Seoul. Actors Hwang In-youp, Lee Hyeri, and director Yoo Seon-dong pose for photos.

'Dream to You' will premiere at 10 p.m. on the 13th as the follow-up to 'Doctor Slump.'

Hwang In-youp said, "I think my rom-com chemistry with Hyeri was really great. I want people to say our chemistry was good." Hyeri added, "Personally, I want to hear that 'Hyeri is the kind of actress people want to keep watching, and whose next project they look forward to more and more.' My chemistry with Hwang In-youp is a perfect 100. I want people to say our chemistry is great. Give us the Best Couple Award."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com