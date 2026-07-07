'Live Emperor' Lee Seung-cheol Kicks Off Nationwide Tour Celebrating 40th Debut Anniversary

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer Lee Seung-cheol has launched his nationwide tour marking the 40th anniversary of his debut.

Lee Seung-cheol held the first concert of his nationwide tour, "The Voice: Lee Seung-cheol," at 4 p.m. on the 4th at the Grand Theater of Cheongju Arts Center. Backed by the Imperial Band, made up of top session musicians in Korea, and a grand orchestra, he performed a string of megahits, including "My Love," "Wandering," "Even Today I," "Girl's Generation," "Shout," "Never Ending Story," "Malli Flower," "Fate," and "Rain Is Falling." The show also featured a cutting-edge flying sound system that enveloped the entire venue in three dimensions, offering a special experience that felt like listening to a record.

The concert drew attention in particular because Lee San, the winner of ENA's "The Scout: Stars Reborn," joined the event. Following the broadcast of "The Scout: Stars Reborn," he has been loved by fans at home and abroad and performed songs such as "R&B for You" and "Night in Seoul."

Lee Seung-cheol will continue the tour on the 11th at Bucheon Indoor Gymnasium, on the 18th at Hwaseong Arts Center Dongtan Art Hall, on the 25th at Kangwon National University Baekryeong Art Center, and on Aug. 8 at Seongnam Arts Center Opera House, while also visiting major cities nationwide, including Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Gwangju. Since his debut, Lee Seung-cheol has held more than 2,000 successful concerts and earned the title of "live emperor." Once again, he proved his enduring ticket power as sold-out shows followed one after another in Bucheon, Hwaseong, Chuncheon and Seongnam.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com