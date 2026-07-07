Ji Yeon-su, Who Receives 850,000 Won in Child Support from Eli, Says She Is Unfairly Criticized Over Luxury Spending: "I Buy Things on Danggeun"

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Ji Yeon-su, a former racing model and the ex-wife of U-KISS member Eli, has shared an update on her life.

On the 6th, a video titled "Ji Yeon-su's First Home After Starting Over!!!" was uploaded to Ji Yeon-su's YouTube channel, Yeonsurobda.

Ji Yeon-su had wrapped up her life in Jeju Island and was living with her son, Minsu, in a 15-pyeong duplex home. She said, "I was living well in Jeju, but when I learned that my mother had been diagnosed with cancer, I wanted to live closer to her and moved here. I am currently working part-time at a gukbap restaurant. I go to work in the morning and take care of Minsu in the afternoon."

She also addressed past criticism over alleged extravagance. She said, "I buy most of my clothes on Danggeun. A dress that sells for 1 million won at a department store can be bought on Danggeun for 150,000 won if you just wait one or two years." She added, "There are people who criticize me for being 'luxurious' and 'buying designer goods,' but I earned a decent amount of money when I worked as a racing model. I'm wearing clothes I bought back then. I have given a lot, but received very little. One time, I wore a jumper I received as a postpartum gift a year after giving birth to Minsu and posted something while wearing it, and I was heavily criticized."

Ji Yeon-su married Eli in 2014, had Minsu in 2016, and divorced in 2020. She previously said, "Child support is money spent on the child. It is the child's right. But former spouses seem to think they are giving their own money to this woman, so they resent it. I receive 850,000 won."

Eli remarried on June 14.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com