Lee Si-eon, Married to Seo Ji-seung, Reveals His Look-Alike Son and Sparks a Buzz: "A True Mini-Me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Lee Si-eon showed off his adorable son’s recent update, revealing his doting-father side.

On the 8th, Lee Si-eon shared a photo along with the caption, "Solmin talking to his grandmother in Gimpo. I hope he grows up healthy and happy."

The photo showed Solmin looking at the screen while video-calling his grandmother. His chubby cheeks and clear features drew smiles from viewers.

Above all, his appearance, which closely resembles his father Lee Si-eon, caught attention. His cute expressions and lovable aura also led to comments calling him a "mini Lee Si-eon."

Netizens who saw the photo left comments such as "He is totally Lee Si-eon’s mini-me," "He looks just like his dad," and "He’s handsome, cute, and adorable," showing an enthusiastic response.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon married actor Seo Ji-seung in 2021 and welcomed their first son in May, drawing many congratulations.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com