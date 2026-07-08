Kang Yu-mi Takes on a Cafe Owner Who Calls Out Difficult Customers, Sparking Cheers for Her New Persona and Even Review Bombing

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Comedian Kang Yu-mi once again turned her social networking service into a sea of laughter by unveiling another new persona.

Kang Yu-mi recently posted photos and a message on her social networking service, this time taking on the role of a cafe owner.

She wrote, "Another difficult customer showed up today. They said the coffee smelled like cigarettes." She added, "Our cafe uses dark-roasted beans, so a burnt smell can come from the beans themselves." She went on to say, "Coffee has developed a lot in our country, and there are now many great cafes that handle a variety of beans. But it is disappointing that customers' tastes still seem stuck on cheap coffee." She then drew laughter by adding, "To the customer who asked for a free refill today, if you're reading this... yes, I'm talking about you."

The photos released with the post showed Kang Yu-mi transformed into a barista. Standing in front of an espresso machine and holding freshly ground beans while looking at the camera, she looked so much like a real cafe owner that the immersion in her persona was even stronger.

Comments continued to pour in, extending the fictional setting.

One user wrote, "The owner's face is a little annoying, but she's a true expert who wins with quality and skill," adding, "It is not cigarette smoke, but the aroma she is going for." Another user joked, "Where is this place? I want to avoid it," while others responded as if it were a real situation, saying, "Posts that insult customers do not seem helpful for the store" and "Why are the reviews turned off?" Meanwhile, another comment asked, "Isn't that female comedian?" and someone else replied, "Yes, Kang Yu-mi," showing that they had figured out it was one of her personas.

Kang Yu-mi has steadily drawn attention with persona-based content that realistically parodies a wide range of jobs and situations. Her high level of immersion, which makes her seem like a real person, and her deadpan acting continue to win sympathy and strong reactions from fans.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com