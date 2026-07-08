Hyundai Motor Group's Atlas on the World Cup Stage... Overseas Media Expect Industrial Use

Atlas performs a celebration by Son Heung-min of the South Korea national football team. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group.

As Hyundai Motor Group's humanoid robot Atlas appeared on the stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, major overseas media outlets highlighted its potential for use in industrial settings and its learning-based robotics technology.

According to Hyundai Motor Group on the 8th, Atlas, the humanoid robot from Boston Dynamics, performed a halftime show at a World Cup round-of-16 match in New Jersey. It recreated goal celebrations by soccer players and delivered the match ball to the referee.

The U.S. business magazine Fortune noted that Atlas differs from conventional industrial robots in that it learns human movements on its own and operates by adapting to various environments. It also reported that the robot can quickly learn complex motions through reinforcement learning using the movements of famous soccer players and motion-capture data. The magazine added that Atlas uses a learning method based on "Muscle Memory" so it can move steadily even on stadium grass.

Bloomberg described the demonstration as a case in which the robot's capabilities were tested in a real-world environment beyond a controlled research setting. It also said that data accumulated in unpredictable outdoor conditions could serve as a foundation for future deployment in manufacturing sites.

Reuters reported that the company overcame technical challenges, including setting up a separate wireless communication system to ensure stable operation in a stadium filled with tens of thousands of spectators. Hyundai Motor Group is pushing ahead with mass production of humanoid robots to automate hazardous and repetitive tasks, and plans to gradually deploy Atlas at its U.S. manufacturing plants starting in 2028.

Adweek said Hyundai Motor Group's World Cup sponsorship was more than a sports marketing effort, calling it a new campaign that directly showcased the group's robotics technology and future vision to fans around the world. It also introduced technologies used in Atlas, including motion retargeting, reinforcement learning, and Whole-Body Control, which help the robot replicate human movement.

Moon Ji-yeon, lunamoon@sportschosun.com