BMW Korea launches its first Neue Klasse production model, the New iX3

The New BMW iX3 launches in South Korea, signaling the start of the Neue Klasse era. Photo courtesy of BMW Korea.

BMW Korea has officially launched the all-electric sports activity vehicle (SAV) The New BMW iX3 in South Korea, reflecting its vision for future electric vehicles.

The New BMW iX3 is the first production model to adopt BMW's Neue Klasse. It carries forward the brand's design heritage while reimagining driving performance, design, digital technology, and electrification systems. Based on this, it was named the 2026 Car of the Year by the World Car Awards and automotive media outlets including What Car? magazine and Top Gear.

The exterior achieves a drag coefficient of 0.24 and features a vertical kidney grille and a new lighting design. Inside, BMW's first BMW Panoramic iDrive delivers an intuitive driving environment through BMW Panoramic Vision, which displays information along the lower edge of the windshield, a 3D head-up display, and a driver-focused central display.

The New BMW iX3 launches in South Korea, signaling the start of the Neue Klasse era. Photo courtesy of BMW Korea.

The vehicle is controlled by four Superbrains that handle driving dynamics, driver assistance, infotainment, and core vehicle functions. In particular, BMW Heart of Joy, which manages driving performance, integrates acceleration, steering, and braking in real time to deliver BMW's signature driving feel.

The sixth-generation BMW eDrive system uses a new cylindrical battery, improving energy density by 20% and increasing charging speed and driving range by 30% each, based on WLTP standards. Cell to Pack and Pack to Open Body technologies are also applied.

Under domestic certification standards, the driving range on a single charge reaches up to 611 km. With an 800V high-voltage architecture, it supports ultra-fast charging at up to 350 to 400 kW, allowing about 250 km of driving range from a 10-minute charge. Charging from 10% to 80% takes about 22 minutes, and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) comes standard.

In South Korea, the model is being launched with a single powertrain, the New BMW iX3 50 xDrive. It delivers a maximum output of 469 horsepower and peak torque of 65.8 kg·m, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The model is offered in three trims: 50 xDrive SE, M Sport, and BMW M Sport Pro. Prices, including VAT and based on a 3.5% individual consumption tax rate, are 79.9 million won for the SE, 86.9 million to 87.1 million won for the M Sport, and 91.9 million won for the BMW M Sport Pro.

Moon Ji-yeon, Sportschosun