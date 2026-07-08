Ok-soon from Season 22 Says Her Son's Early English Education Was a Big Success: "He Has Advanced Skills Even Without Private English Classes"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ok-soon from Season 22 of "I'm Solo" shared her son's English education method.

On the 8th, Ok-soon said, "Because of various circumstances, Sun-woo had not been able to attend private English classes. We planned to start again in July, and I was worried he might forget what he had built up so far. But yesterday, while I was making a payment on my phone and the payment window would not move forward, he looked at it and said, 'It's not working properly.'" She added, "I really think it is important to keep giving children input when they are young, even if they cannot attend private English classes."

Ok-soon explained her son's English education approach, saying, "Sun-woo has been taking English classes twice a week, and when he was younger, I did not let him watch Korean cartoons. I only let him watch Disney in English." She continued, "People say it is best not to let children watch videos at all, but realistically, unless you spend all day playing with and guiding them, it is not easy to raise a child without any screen time. I tried to keep viewing time as short as possible and chose content with clear speech and lots of everyday expressions rather than stimulating videos."

Meanwhile, Ok-soon, who appeared on the Season 22 divorce special of "I'm Solo," remarried Kyung-soo from Season 22. Ok-soon, who had worked as an administrative civil servant, left her job and is now active as an influencer. Kyung-soo also quit his company and is helping Ok-soon.

wjlee@sportschosun.com