Yoon Hye-jin, grieving her mother’s death, breaks down during enzyme sauna session: “She had been lying down for six months. How hard must it have been?”

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Yoon Hye-jin, the wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong and a former ballerina, opened up about how much she misses her late mother.

On the 9th, a video titled “I have no idea how badly I want to escape the secular world (feat. enzyme sauna)” was released on Yoon Hye-jin’s YouTube channel. The video showed Yoon Hye-jin going to an enzyme sauna to soothe her tired body and mind.

That day, Yoon Hye-jin shared an update on her recent return to the ballet stage and said, “My whole body hurts. My lower back, shoulders, and neck hurt.” She added, “I’m used to muscle soreness and pain. That’s just what every day feels like. I think being in pain is normal. I don’t think there has ever been a time when I wasn’t hurting.”

She also confessed, “I can’t sleep. Pointe shoes make the muscles in my body work too hard. I have to do something on my toes, and that makes my entire nervous system tense up.”

She went on to say, “I should be resting properly, but I haven’t been able to. In the time I have left, I have to drive Jion around, work, and everything overlaps...” She spoke candidly about her exhaustion amid her busy daily life.

As Yoon Hye-jin rested with her body immersed in the enzyme treatment, she suddenly thought of her mother. “I suddenly thought of my mom. She couldn’t do anything and was just lying there, right? I wonder how hard it must have been for her over those six months,” she said, tearing up as she added, “What you see is not everything.”

She continued, “I keep thinking about my mom, but there is nothing I can do about it. So many thoughts are going through my head.” She honestly revealed her complicated feelings.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and the couple welcomed their daughter Jion that same year. Yoon is scheduled to perform at Gangdong Arts Center on August 8.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com