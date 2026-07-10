Lee Se-young Draws Attention in Bold Cosplay Outfit After Breast Surgery, Showing a Manga-Like Visual

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Comedian Lee Se-young drew attention with a daring cosplay outfit.

On the 10th, Lee Se-young posted a photo on her social networking service along with the caption, "My hobby is cosplay. If you guess exactly who I'm cosplaying, I'll send you a chicken coupon."

In the released photo, Lee Se-young is taking a mirror selfie while wearing a cosplay outfit that highlights her bust and leg line. The form-fitting outfit and slim silhouette caught the eye.

Fans who saw the post responded enthusiastically, leaving comments such as, "Isn't that Boa Hancock from One Piece?" "She's so pretty," "Her figure is insane," and "Didn't she just copy Boa Hancock's body shape?"

Meanwhile, Lee Se-young has previously been candid in interviews with various media outlets, saying, "I had my eyes done twice, my nose once, and I'm still undergoing orthodontic treatment," and openly revealing that she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

She also made headlines after admitting in a past YouTube video that she had invested about 100 million won in various cosmetic surgeries and procedures, including double-eyelid surgery, nose surgery, and breast augmentation. In particular, when explaining why she decided to have breast surgery, she said, "A breast filler burst and spread to my armpits, back, and latissimus dorsi, so surgery was unavoidable."

She went on to say, "After scraping it out, the shape I originally had was gone. While scraping it out, the filler must have been clinging to my cells. Didn't I have to remove it? As I kept scraping, one side of my breast started to look strange. It became a little wrinkled. Rather than living like that, I decided to live my one and only life with beautiful breasts, so I went through with it." She added, "It was a surgery I had for myself. Roughly, the size is a D cup."