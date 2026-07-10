IU and Lee Jong-suk Break Up After Four Years of Dating, Saying They Saw Each Other Less Because of Busy Schedules and Will Remain Good Senior and Junior Colleagues

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Jong-suk and singer-actor IU have broken up after four years of dating in public.

According to Dispatch on the 10th, representatives for Lee Jong-suk and IU said, "The two recently broke up. They have decided to remain good senior and junior colleagues." A source close to the pair also said, "Their relationship ended as they saw each other less because of busy schedules."

Lee Jong-suk and IU were widely loved as one of the entertainment industry's most high-profile public couples after confirming their relationship in 2022. Just before they acknowledged the romance, Lee Jong-suk fueled dating rumors with his acceptance speech at the MBC Drama Awards, where he won the grand prize for the drama "Big Mouth." He said, "I want to say that I have liked her for a very long time and that I respect her so much."

The two later shared their own love story, saying they first met as MCs on SBS's "Inkigayo," stayed colleagues for a long time, and eventually became a couple in 2022. Their relationship drew many congratulations.

At the time, IU told fans, "I am growing a good relationship with someone who was once a long-time colleague and who supports me in return. For a long time, he has kindly cheered me on and always told me I was 'cool, cool,' while also giving me sincere encouragement. He is a reliable and adorable person."

She added, "I think you can probably tell that I have been feeling emotionally comfortable and going through a good period lately. One reason I have felt even more pride and passion for my work recently is that I have a good friend nearby who has kept praising me for a long time. So that our fans do not worry, I will continue to date quietly and beautifully."

Lee Jong-suk also drew attention when he expressed his sincerity toward IU, saying, "As a friend, she talks things through with me and helps me think about the direction of life and my worries. She is someone I can rely on. Even though she is younger, she sometimes feels like an older sister or even like an adult, but she is also such a wonderful friend that I want to protect her. Right now, she makes me want to become a better person."

But after four years of dating in public, the two have ended their romantic relationship and decided to remain good senior and junior colleagues who support each other.