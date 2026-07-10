"Looks Like It Was Chewed by Rats" vs. "Pure Freshness"... Haewon Finally Addresses the Controversy Over Her Short Hair Styling: "I Won't Go on Stage With This Hair"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Haewon of the group NMIXX has spoken out directly about her much-talked-about short haircut.

On the 9th, Haewon mentioned her recently buzzed-about short hair through the fan communication platform Bubble. She said she cut her hair to trim damaged strands and reassured fans, saying, "I won't go on stage with this hair. Don't worry. The same goes for fan sign events."

She added, "It would take about three years to grow this hair out perfectly. Please keep watching. Stay right by my side," expressing her affection for fans.

Earlier that day, Haewon had departed for Kaohsiung, Taiwan, to attend NMIXX's first world tour, "EPISODE 1: ZERO FRONTIER." She drew attention at the airport with a casual look, pairing her unstyled short hair with a white short-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

Fans had mixed reactions to the sudden change in hairstyle. Some expressed disappointment, saying, "What is that styling?" "What is that messy hair?" "I thought it looked like it had been chewed by rats," and "Why did they make such a pretty face look like that?" Others offered support, commenting, "Her face carries it all," "It will grow back soon," "Any hairstyle suits her," "She looks like Go Eun-chan from Coffee Prince," and "It feels so refreshing."

In response, Haewon personally explained the reason for the short haircut and her future plans, reaching out to fans to put them at ease. Though it was an abrupt change, her candid explanation once again drew warm reactions.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com