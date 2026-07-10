Moon Chae-won, who married a non-celebrity, is shocked by Paris's 104-degree heat on her honeymoon: "No air conditioning, so I need to pack light clothes"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Actress Moon Chae-won packed for her honeymoon in Paris, France, as she prepared for the extreme heat.

On the 9th, a video titled "Moon Chae-won's stress-free ISFJ-style honeymoon packing" was released on Moon Chae-won's YouTube channel.

Moon Chae-won said that, as of the filming date, she would leave for her honeymoon the next day. "But I haven't packed anything at all. I even just took out my suitcase," she said.

She added, "It's a 7-night, 8-day trip. We'll stop briefly in Paris, France, and then head to Portugal. But they say Paris is in the 104-degree range. Many buildings there are not allowed to install air conditioners in order to preserve the appearance of their exteriors." She was taken aback by the unexpected heat wave in Paris. In fact, France has recently seen a sharp rise in deaths as people struggle through the heat without air conditioning, with 1,000 more deaths than usual reported over a three-day period. The extreme heat has also reportedly brought funeral homes in Paris to a standstill.

Moon Chae-won said, "So I'm going to prepare as many cool clothes as possible," and packed several short-sleeved T-shirts and several pairs of sandals into her suitcase.

Meanwhile, Moon Chae-won held her wedding ceremony with a non-celebrity on June 28.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com