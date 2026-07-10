Kim Dong-hyun, expecting his fourth child, feels down over his "Amazing Saturday" punishment costume... "His child should know how I work"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Mixed martial arts fighter Kim Dong-hyun revealed the sense of responsibility and hardships that come with being the father of four children.

On the 9th, a video titled "The eldest says he doesn't want to go to school, and Dad Kim Dong-hyun disciplines him (+Homer Simpson costume)" was uploaded to Kim Dong-hyun's YouTube channel.

Kim Dong-hyun said his eldest son, Dan-woo, had been throwing a fit about not wanting to go to school. He added, "Dan-woo said, 'Dad gets to take breaks in the middle even when he works,' so I told him, 'Dad doesn't take breaks either.'" He went on to say, "Today is the day Taeyeon, P.O, Nucksal, and I are dressing up as The Simpsons on 'Amazing Saturday.' We got hit with a punishment. Dan-woo needs to know how his dad works," expressing his frustration.

His wife laughed and said, "When I see him in costume, I think, 'My husband is working so hard,' but Dan-woo might find it funny." Kim Dong-hyun added, "If he sees me dressed up and working like this, I don't think he'll keep refusing to go to school."

A little later, Kim Dong-hyun appeared on the set of 'Amazing Saturday' dressed as a member of The Simpsons and made people laugh by saying, "Dan-woo, spend your allowance wisely." Taking off the costume was no easy task either. In particular, Kim Dong-hyun grimaced in pain as he removed the rubber prosthetics attached to his head.

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-hyun married in 2018 and has one son and two daughters. His wife is due to give birth to their fourth child in October.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com