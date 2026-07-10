Yuri's Jeju Life Has Changed So Much... She Gets Off Her Motorcycle and Immediately Starts Picking Up Shellfish with a Net ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Yuri, a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD) and an actress, will reveal her daily life in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.

On tonight's episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone,' which airs at 11 p.m. today (the 10th), Yuri's third year of life in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will be shown.

After riding her motorcycle along Jeju's coastline, Yuri arrives in front of a building. She introduces the person she meets there as her daily 'walking mate' in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province. As soon as she gets off the motorcycle, she runs over and greets them with a hug. Yuri says, "I really adore this person," showing her affection and drawing attention to the identity of her 'Jeju walking mate.'

Yuri also checks the tide while enjoying a motorcycle ride, then heads down to the shoreline where the water has receded to collect 'this.' She says, "I only collect it in permitted areas," and puts every piece she finds into a net. Looking at the fresh, large 'this,' Yuri repeatedly exclaims, "It's plump, really plump!" and gets a rush from her shellfish-hunting excitement.

She is also expected to show her exceptional homemaking and cooking skills, including the methods she learned when she first chose to settle in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and a table full of sea flavors made with the 'this' she collected herself.

Meanwhile, 'I Live Alone' airs every Friday at 11:10 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com