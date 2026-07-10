[SC Scene] "Marriage Delayed Even More"... From Jun Hyun-moo to Cho Kyu-hyun, 'My Encounter with a Psychopath' Is Scarier Than a Ghost (Full Story)

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] An unbelievable true story full of shock is about to be revealed.

On the morning of the 10th, a production presentation was held for MBN and SBS Plus's new variety show, 'My Encounter with a Psychopath.'

'My Encounter with a Psychopath' is a true-story-based thriller talk show that deals with real-life experiences of confronting antisocial personalities hidden around us, such as psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissists.

Producer Joo Hee-jin introduced the show, saying, "While existing crime programs focused on the brutality of the crimes themselves, our program focuses on how people got caught up in these incidents and how they can be prevented. It covers a wide range of episodes, from family issues in everyday life to urban crime."

'My Encounter with a Psychopath' is drawing attention for its lineup of storytellers, including Jun Hyun-moo, who is taking on the role of MC for a thriller variety show for the first time, along with Super Junior's Cho Kyu-hyun, Kara's Heo Young-ji, and rapper Nucksal.

Producer Joo said with confidence, "Jun Hyun-moo was the perfect first choice from the planning stage, someone who could move effortlessly between educational content and entertainment. Cho Kyu-hyun has razor-sharp analytical skills, like a deadly one-liner. Nucksal is a mood-maker who pinpoints the emotional touchpoints with precision. Heo Young-ji has outstanding empathy and is in charge of healing."

Jun Hyun-moo, who is currently hosting 11 regular variety shows, said, "The biggest point of anticipation is that these are incidents closely tied to reality. Some thriller variety shows or fictional programs are scary, but ours features unbelievable true stories. It is a useful program that raises a strong sense of caution, reminding viewers that they need to know and prepare in advance for what can happen in everyday life."

He added, "Doing this show has delayed my marriage even more. Before, I used to think education might be difficult, but now the world feels dangerous, so I'm afraid to have children." He continued, "I'm not someone who trusts people easily to begin with, but this show has made me even more extreme. Even when people approach me with kindness and goodwill, I find myself wondering, 'What hidden motive might they have?' I can't trust anyone. In a way, that could be a side effect. It's sad that I've become more alert while losing my sense of humanity."

Cho Kyu-hyun shared, "While watching 'My Encounter with a Psychopath,' I thought it made no sense, but then the news footage came on at the end. There were moments when I wondered whether the people I had met, including staff and producers, might be psychopaths, but instead I realized that they were the normal ones."

Nucksal said, "Every episode is so frightening because I worry that my children could get involved with people like those psychopaths. I am paying close attention to the experts' opinions and prevention tips."

Heo Young-ji said, "I have so many interests that my YouTube algorithm is full of psychopath and thriller content. Since the show is based on true stories and also explains how to prevent them, I come here every time with high expectations. After watching this program, I think the phrase people will say most often will be, 'People are scarier than ghosts.'"

'My Encounter with a Psychopath' will premiere on the 12th at 10 p.m.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com