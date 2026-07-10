47-Year-Old Han Chae-young Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors, Flaunts Her 172cm Barbie Doll Beauty... Still in Her Prime

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Chae-young showed off her unchanged doll-like visuals.

On the 10th, Han Chae-young posted several photos on her social networking service without any caption.

In the photos, Han Chae-young paired a pink tweed jacket with high heels, bold earrings, and a headband, creating a charming look. Her bright smile and still-stunning beauty drew attention. Her 172cm height and slender legs also earned admiration.

Meanwhile, Han Chae-young married a Korean American businessman four years her senior in 2007 and has a son. She recently sparked health concerns and plastic surgery rumors after appearing very thin during a TikTok live broadcast, but later put the speculation to rest by revealing her unchanged looks.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com