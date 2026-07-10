"Hyun Bin Never Let Go of His Son's Hand" ... Family Trip to Disneyland in the U.S. Caught on Camera with Son Ye-jin

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have once again been spotted enjoying a family trip in the United States. After photos of them visiting a museum in the U.S. were released the day before, images of the couple with their son at Disneyland in California have spread on social media and drawn attention.

On the 10th, eyewitness accounts and photos claiming that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin had visited Disneyland in California appeared on overseas social media and online communities. In the released photos, Hyun Bin, wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt, shorts, and a cap, was seen walking while holding his son's hand tightly or bending down to check on the child. Son Ye-jin also appeared in comfortable casual clothes, spending time with her family at the amusement park like an ordinary traveler.

An overseas fan account that shared the photos also posted the eyewitness's message, introducing it as, "I happened to run into Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's family at Disneyland in California, U.S."

According to the posted account, the writer said, "I happened to meet Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's family at Disneyland in California. I think this is the luckiest moment of my life," adding, "Hyun Bin was holding his son's hand the whole time, and Son Ye-jin was talking with a friend, who is believed to be her manager."

The writer continued, "Hyun Bin was still handsome and looked really fit. Son Ye-jin was truly beautiful in person," and added, "I couldn't see the child's face clearly, but he was very well-behaved and kept holding his father's hand. We also rode the same attraction."

Another comment also drew attention, saying, "At first, I only noticed the child and walked past, but much later I realized it was Son Ye-jin. I tried to take photos, but security stopped me, so I could only take a few from a distance."

The Disneyland sighting came just a day after photos surfaced of the family visiting a museum in the United States. At the time, photos and videos spread on Weibo and online communities showing the three of them leisurely viewing exhibits at what was believed to be the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles. However, the exact location of the museum and the time the photos were taken have not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin married in 2022 and welcomed their son that same year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com