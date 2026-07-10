Jennie Stuns Europe in a Tiny Gold Look... "The First K-pop Act to Take Over Europe's Top Three Festivals"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Global artist Jennie once again proved her unmatched worldwide presence by taking over major European music festivals in succession.

On the 9th local time, Jennie appeared as the only K-pop artist and a main-stage headliner at the large-scale music festival "Mad Cool Festival" in Madrid, Spain.

Jennie made a powerful impression from the moment she stepped on stage in a dazzling gold outfit. A sparkling crop top, an asymmetrical jacket, a bold belt detail at the waist, and long boots amplified her signature charisma, while her relaxed smile and confident walk alone heated up the venue.

She then deepened the audience's immersion with delicate vocals and emotional performances in songs such as "Handlebars" and "Seoul City." The crowd responded to each track with enthusiastic cheers and singalongs.

In high-energy performance numbers such as "Mantra," "ExtraL," and "like JENNIE," she showed explosive live vocals and polished choreography, underscoring her stature as a headliner. Her effortless stage presence and stable live performance as she moved freely across the stage instantly captured the attention of global fans.

In particular, Jennie performed a new song that she had only partially revealed at earlier European festivals, drawing an explosive reaction from fans. Even after the show ended, anticipation for the new track has continued to grow among fans at home and abroad.

"Mad Cool Festival" is one of Spain's leading music festivals, featuring world-class artists across various genres, and marked its 10th anniversary this year. Jennie was named alongside global top artists such as Charlie Puth and Zara Larsson in the main headliner lineup, once again proving her international stature.

Earlier, Jennie set a record as the first K-pop act to headline two major European festivals in a row, appearing at Denmark's Roskilde Festival and Poland's Open'er Festival. She then successfully wrapped up the Mad Cool Festival in Spain, completing a run of three consecutive victories at major European music festivals.

Meanwhile, after successfully completing her European shows, Jennie is set to continue her global activities by taking the stage at world-renowned music festivals such as Lollapalooza Chicago in the United States and SUMMER SONIC 2026 in Japan.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com