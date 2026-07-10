Jung Jae-hyung, Driving for the First Time in His Life, Passes the Skills Test... Cheers, "100 Points!"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Composer and broadcaster Jung Jae-hyung has moved one step closer to getting his driver's license. He earned a perfect score on the skills test and shared the news himself.

On the 10th, Jung Jae-hyung posted several photos taken at a driver's license test center on his social networking service account.

The released photos showed him sitting in the driver's seat, holding the steering wheel himself as he took the skills test. In another photo, he expressed his joy at passing by adding the caption, "Passed the skills test with 100 points!!!!!" against a backdrop of training cars lined up at the license test center.

Jung Jae-hyung's attempt to get a driver's license recently drew attention after it was revealed through his YouTube channel. He said he had lived for a long time without a license, but decided to take on the challenge late and expressed his determination by saying, "This time, I have to get it."

Meanwhile, Jung Jae-hyung has built a career as a composer and music producer, creating numerous hit songs. He is also widely loved for his witty remarks on variety shows. More recently, he has continued to connect with fans through various broadcasts and YouTube content.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com