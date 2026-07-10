IU and Lee Jong-suk Break Up After Four Years, Their Unfollowed SNS Accounts and Past Behavior Draw Renewed Attention

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] News that singer and actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk have broken up after four years of public dating has sparked a wave of online reactions, with many calling it an "expected ending." In particular, past posts pointing out that the two never followed each other on social media during their relationship are drawing fresh attention.

On the 10th, the agencies of IU and Lee Jong-suk said, "The two recently ended their romantic relationship and decided to remain good senior and junior colleagues."

The two first met in 2012 as MCs on SBS's "Inkigayo" and maintained a long friendship before becoming a couple in 2022. However, as their schedules grew busier, they naturally met less often and eventually decided to go their separate ways.

After the breakup news spread, reactions such as "We kind of expected this" and "The signs were already there" poured in across social media and online communities.

In particular, one netizen drew attention by revisiting IU and Lee Jong-suk's four-year public relationship, saying before the breakup report, "I thought it was just another rumor, but it turned out to be true." The post is now gaining renewed interest for noting that the two never followed each other on SNS from the beginning and rarely mentioned or congratulated each other publicly, while cautiously speculating about the possibility of a breakup.

Online comments continued, with users saying, "They seemed to drift apart naturally because of their busy schedules," "They almost never mentioned each other publicly before," and "The breakup rumors have finally turned out to be true."

Others took a more cautious view, saying, "The way people date is a personal choice," "You can't judge a relationship based on SNS activity alone," and "There are many interpretations that only fit the past together after a breakup."

IU and Lee Jong-suk had faced breakup rumors several times during their public relationship, but those reports were previously confirmed to be false. This time, however, both sides directly acknowledged the breakup, bringing an end to their four-year public romance.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong-suk is set to appear in Disney+'s original series "The Remarried Empress" and has also confirmed his role in the drama "Not_found." IU has finished filming the MBC drama "Perfect Crown" and is preparing a new album ahead of her concert in September.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com