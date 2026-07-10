Donghaeng Lottery Completes '720 Day' for Pension Lottery 720+, Strengthening Fairness and Transparency Through Full Draw Process Disclosure

Provided by Donghaeng Lottery

Donghaeng Lottery, the lottery operator, said it successfully wrapped up the public observation event for Pension Lottery 720+, called '720 Day,' at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in Sangam, Seoul, on the 9th.

'720 Day' was designed to disclose the entire pension lottery drawing process to the public, highlight the fairness and transparency of the lottery draw, and deepen understanding and support for the lottery fund.

First launched in 2023, the event marked its fourth edition this year. This year's program focused on presenting the social value of the lottery fund in an easy and engaging way.

The event consisted of Part 1, 'Lottery Fund Golden Bell: Warm Companion,' and Part 2, 'Live Public Observation of the Pension Lottery 720+ Draw.'

Eighty participants selected through advance registration, along with representatives from organizations supported by the lottery fund, attended the event. The entire program was also streamed live on MBC's Lotto and Pension Lottery YouTube channel, 'Right to Know,' allowing anyone online to join.

In Part 1, an interactive quiz program titled 'Lottery Fund Golden Bell' was held on the themes of lotteries and the lottery fund.

Participants answered questions related to lottery fund-supported projects, including housing welfare, scholarship programs, and cultural and arts support. The session helped them naturally understand the role the lottery fund plays in contributing to society.

Representatives from Korea Veterans Health Service, Korea Student Aid Foundation (KOSAF), Korea Healthy Family Promotion Institute, Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH), Korean Film Council, and Korea Forest Welfare Institute then introduced project outcomes and beneficiary cases, sharing the public value and social significance of the lottery fund.

In Part 2, the studio where the Pension Lottery 720+ draw was broadcast opened the pre-draw preparation process to the public, including checking the drawing machine, selecting the draw balls, and rehearsals. During the live broadcast, observers watched the entire draw process firsthand and confirmed its fairness and reliability.

In addition, a lottery fund exhibition was operated on the first floor of the MBC Management Center in Sangam, Seoul, showcasing major achievements of lottery fund-supported projects. Various hands-on programs and prize events were also offered, drawing strong interest and participation from visitors.

A Donghaeng Lottery official said, "This '720 Day' was a meaningful event where the public could directly see the pension lottery drawing process and learn how the lottery fund is being used across our society." The official added, "We will continue to work to further strengthen the fairness and trustworthiness of lottery draws and to make the public value of the lottery fund more accessible and familiar."