Kang Ye-won and Ko Kyu-pil's kiss scene: "My lips were torn apart. I guess the older sister was hungry" (Gwang Ye-won)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Ko Kyu-pil revealed behind-the-scenes details about his kiss scene with Kang Ye-won, his co-star in the film "Once Upon a Chef."

On the 9th, a video titled "Actor juniors and black-and-white chef Imokase (+ Ko Kyu-pil, Kim Ki-nam)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Gwang Ye-won."

The video showed actors Kang Ye-won, Ko Kyu-pil, and Kim Ki-nam, who appeared together in "Once Upon a Chef," visiting Imokase Kim Mi-ryeong's restaurant, enjoying a meal, and sharing stories from the filming set.

Kang Ye-won introduced the film as "a movie about cooking" and then explained her relationship with Ko Kyu-pil's character. Kim Ki-nam corrected her, saying, "They weren't lovers. It was just Kyu-pil who liked her one-sidedly." Kang then continued the conversation naturally into the behind-the-scenes story of the kiss scene, saying, "He liked her, and later if Kyu-pil's love is returned, then they end up kissing, right?"

Ko Kyu-pil recalled the moment, saying, "The character I played wasn't good at dating, but the older sister said, 'I don't know, damn it,' and just went ahead and kissed me."

He added with a laugh, "I was so shocked. I guess she was hungry. My lips were completely torn apart. She must have thought my lips were meat."

Kim Ki-nam, who was listening, also chimed in, saying, "When the cut was called, the skin around Kyu-pil's lips was bright red," adding to the laughter by describing the atmosphere on set.

Meanwhile, the film "Once Upon a Chef," which the three actors appear in, is the latest work by director Heo In-moo, who helmed "Miss Granny-like Her." Starring Na Moon-hee and Sung Dong-il, the film also features a strong cast including Ko Kyu-pil, Kim Ki-nam, Kang Ye-won, and Song Ji-hyo.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com