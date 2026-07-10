Lee Kyung-sil Expresses Displeasure Over Reports of 'KTX Noise' Nuisance Controversy: "Treated Like a Lunatic Even After Reflecting"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Comedian Lee Kyung-sil has expressed her discomfort regarding related media reports after becoming embroiled in an unexpected controversy over causing inconvenience following the release of her travelogue from Busan.

On the 9th, Lee Kyung-sil wrote on her social media, "Seriously. I just wanted to record my trip, share a brief anecdote from my daily life, and reflect on it, but they are blowing it out like a major incident and treating me like a crazy person because of the article. ᅲᅲ" She continued to vent, "You're completely ruining the good mood I had after the trip. If I take this post down, you'll probably say, 'Take it down now because of the controversy,' right?! Reporters are so easy these days.

" Previously, Lee Kyung-sil shared her travel experiences, stating that she went to Busan for two days and one night with college friends. He confessed, "The three of us sat side by side on the KTX, excitedly starting our trip. As we talked in that mood, I was even slightly told to be quiet. I apologized immediately.

I am sorry. I must have momentarily lost my composure while traveling with friends. And it seems they can't hear me well anymore.

" While some reacted by saying it wasn't a major issue since Lee Kyung-sil apologized personally, others criticized his behavior, arguing that he should observe public transportation etiquette. The controversy escalated as related reports followed. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com