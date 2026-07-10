Lee Dong-gook's Wife Apologizes Over Apartment Noise Controversy at 3 a.m.: "I'm Sorry for Not Being Considerate of Our Neighbors"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Lee Soo-jin, the wife of former football player Lee Dong-gook, bowed her head over the late-night noise controversy.

On the 10th, Lee opened her post on social media by saying, "It has already been nearly two weeks since the children's summer vacation began. Vacation is a happy time because I get to spend more time with my children, but as I raise five children and juggle many other things at the same time, there are moments when I find myself reflecting on my life."

She added, "Recently, in the early hours of the morning, I became so excited at the moment Lionel Messi scored in the World Cup match that my child ran around and acted in a way that may have caused inconvenience to our neighbors. I do not think this is something to dismiss as just a child's behavior; as a parent, I believe it is my responsibility."

Lee apologized again, saying, "I sincerely apologize for not being considerate enough of those around us late at night, and I will be more careful from now on so that this does not happen again."

Earlier, on the 8th, Lee shared a video of her entire family cheering for the round-of-16 match between Argentina and Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The children were seen shouting, jumping over the sofa, and running around on the floor in an intense reaction, but no one was shown stopping them. The time was around 3 a.m., and online users criticized the family for disturbing apartment residents. Lee later made the video private.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook married Lee Soo-jin, a former Miss Korea, in 2005, and they have four daughters and one son. The family gained wide popularity after appearing on KBS2's "Superman Returns."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com