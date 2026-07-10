BB Girls' Eunji Shows Off a Refreshing Beachwear Look... The Return of the Original Summer Queen

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] As BB Girls prepares to make a comeback with its new song "BODY WAVE," Eunji has unveiled a refreshing concept photo.

BB Girls (Minyoung, Eunji, Yuna) released Eunji's concept photos for the new single "BODY WAVE" on its official social media accounts on the 9th.

In the released photos, Eunji perfectly pulled off a beachwear style against an exotic backdrop that evokes a resort getaway. Lying on a sunbed and staring into the camera, she created a fresh yet energetic mood with her long straight hair and bright makeup.

In another shot, Eunji showed a striking contrast with a sporty red-and-yellow crop outfit. She added a playful touch with her hair tied up naturally, and her lively expressions drew attention.

BB Girls, which has consistently won listeners over with every release, will deliver its signature healthy and vibrant energy through this new song. As the concept photos highlighting Eunji's standout visuals have been unveiled, fans' anticipation is rising for BB Girls' comeback, which is expected to heat up the music scene this summer.

Since its debut in 2011, BB Girls has enjoyed widespread popularity after sparking a reverse-run phenomenon with songs such as "Rollin'" and "We Ride." After joining GLG in 2024, the group has remained active, releasing the single "LOVE 2." Last May, it also released the remake track "My Ideal Match" and successfully held its first official fan meeting.

Meanwhile, BB Girls' new single "BODY WAVE" will be released on various online music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 16th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com