Three Family Members Swept Away by Strong Winds and Killed at Home... 15-Year-Old Son Says, "Please Find My Father's Phone"

Photo source: Weibo

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As Typhoon Maysak slammed into southern China, a tragic accident left three family members dead, with only a 15-year-old boy surviving.

According to Chinese media outlets including The Paper, severe weather hit eastern areas such as Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou, and Xianning in Hubei Province on the night of the 6th, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms. Tornadoes were also reported in some areas, causing homes to collapse and leading to a series of casualties.

In one apartment building in Ezhou, a family living on the sixth floor was caught in the disaster. The father, mother, and their 3-year-old son were swept away by the strong winds and fell from the building. All three died.

The only survivor was the eldest son, A, who is 15 this year. He had recently completed his middle school graduation exam last month and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

A said, "My father's mobile phone was also blown away by the strong winds when the tornado hit," and pleaded for help in finding it.

He added, "There are many photos and videos of our family in the phone," while also revealing the model.

Internet users who heard the news reacted with comments such as, "How can anyone understand the grief of losing an entire family in an instant?" "I hope they can definitely find the father's phone," and "A home is not safe in the face of a typhoon."

Meanwhile, Typhoon Maysak caused extensive damage across Hubei Province.

According to local authorities, strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms were observed in 53 areas between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the 6th, and two of them recorded unprecedented wind speeds. Tornadoes were also confirmed in some areas.

So far, about 14,600 people have been displaced, 11 have died, and one person remains missing. In addition, 331 people were injured, 996 residents were evacuated in emergencies, and 246 were moved to temporary shelters.

The damage to homes was also severe. A total of 22 houses were completely destroyed, and 4,855 were damaged.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com