IU and Lee Jong-suk’s Chinese ‘ring breakup rumor’ finally becomes reality... Four-year public relationship ends

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer and actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk have brought their four-year public relationship to an end.

The Chinese “ring breakup rumor” that had stirred public attention has ultimately turned out to be true, leaving fans saddened.

On the 10th, both agencies issued an official statement saying, “IU and Lee Jong-suk recently ended their romantic relationship and decided to remain good colleagues.” They explained that their relationship had grown distant because of busy schedules, leading to a natural breakup.

What makes this breakup even more shocking is that the rumors that had circulated online for some time have now become reality.

In particular, the “ring breakup rumor” that spread last year through online communities in China is drawing renewed attention.

At the time, breakup suspicions were raised based on photos showing IU wearing a ring on her index finger. Even after that, the two were repeatedly caught up in breakup rumors, but they quietly continued their relationship.

After repeated speculation, however, the two eventually chose to go their separate ways.

Their connection goes back 14 years. After first meeting as co-hosts of SBS’s “Inkigayo” in 2012, they built a friendship for nearly a decade before turning into a couple in 2022.

In particular, Lee Jong-suk publicly expressed his affection for IU during his grand prize acceptance speech at the “MBC Drama Awards” that year, saying, “I have liked her very much for a very long time,” and announcing the birth of a star couple.

However, over the course of four years, they maintained a quiet relationship without “lovestagram” posts, while continuing to face endless breakup speculation over concert sightings and remarks made at official events.

In the end, their 14-year connection and four-year public romance came to a bittersweet close amid fans’ support. The agency asked, “As this is the actor’s private life, please refrain from making any further specific comments.”

Fans are sending their final messages, saying, “They were colleagues and lovers who supported each other, so it’s disappointing,” “I was on edge every time breakup rumors from China spread, and now it has really happened,” and “I hope they remain good memories for each other.”

narusi@sportschosun.com