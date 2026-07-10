"Park Myung-soo's Wife" Han Su-min Gets Hit On at the Hospital?.. "I’m Married" in a Twisted Skit

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Han Su-min, the wife of comedian Park Myung-soo, drew laughs with a video parodying the recently popular "number-asking meme."

Han Su-min recently posted a video on her social media account titled "A Story About Getting Hit On While Working."

The "number-asking meme" is a type of content that recreates, in a short skit, the situation of asking someone for their phone number on the street. When one person asks for a number, the other responds with a witty rejection or an unexpected twist. The format has recently gone viral on social media and short-form platforms, and many celebrities have joined in with their own parodies.

In the released video, Han Su-min began acting as if someone had asked for her phone number. She then said, "My number? I'm too old. I'm married. Sorry," politely turning down the approach and making viewers laugh.

The screen then switched to an employee's point of view, and the caption, "Is the director having a hard time?" appeared, delivering a twist. The contrast between Han Su-min, fully immersed in the skit, and the employee's realistic reaction sparked laughter.

Meanwhile, Han Su-min is married to comedian Park Myung-soo, and they have one daughter.

Han Su-min opened a Department of Family Medicine (FM) clinic in Apgujeong-dong last year. The clinic provides care centered on functional medicine and obesity treatment. Patients receive overall body management and help with dieting at Han Su-min's hospital.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com