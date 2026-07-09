Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun: "We Lost Our Daughter to Heaven and Went Through Cancer Surgery. We Have Faced So Many Unfair Things"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actor Jin Tae-hyun reflected on the pain of losing his daughter Taeeun and his battle with thyroid cancer, saying, "Who else has gone through as many unfair things as we have?"

On the 9th, a video titled "Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun's Faith, Belief, and Life Story: 'Why Do We Go Through Unfair Things?'" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun's Little TV."

In the video, Park Si-eun said, "There are times in life when we go through truly unfair things," adding, "I do not remember many major unfair experiences in my life. Looking back, I came to accept that either I was lacking something or it was not meant to be mine, so it did not come to me." She continued, "At first, I sometimes felt as if something that was mine had been taken away, but over time I began to think, 'It was not mine after all.' Once I started accepting it that way, it no longer felt unfair."

Jin Tae-hyun also agreed with Park Si-eun's view. He said, "When people go through unfair things, they usually end up looking for someone to blame, thinking, 'Why did this happen to me?'" He added, "But accepting it as my own fault seems like the most mature and wise response."

The couple also shared real-life examples. They recalled a time when someone scratched their car and drove away, saying, "It was a situation where we could not catch the culprit. It had already happened, and there was no way to reverse it, so we just accepted it." They added, "Blaming someone did not change anything."

They also described missing a chance to participate in a marathon because of a server error during registration, saying, "If it had been in the past, I would have been angry, but now I think, 'Maybe this is not the race I am supposed to run.'"

Jin Tae-hyun then spoke candidly, saying, "Who else has gone through as many unfair things as we have? Our Taeeun went to heaven, and I had thyroid cancer surgery. Life is full of all kinds of things."

Meanwhile, the couple received many congratulations in 2022 when they announced Park Si-eun's pregnancy after two miscarriages. However, they later suffered heartbreak when they lost their daughter Taeeun 20 days before the due date. Jin Tae-hyun was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer last year and underwent surgery.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com