Hoshino Resorts Tomamu to Host 'Dairy Academy - Summer Vacation Independent Study'

Hoshino Resorts Tomamu announced on the 10th that it will run the hands-on content program 'Dairy Academy - Summer Vacation Independent Study.' Hoshino Resorts Tomamu is a family resort in Hokkaido. The Summer Vacation Independent Study program will run from July 20 to August 31 as a two-night, three-day program.

According to Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, the program was designed so that children can learn at an actual dairy farm, experience the process firsthand, and take part in everything from production and processing to sharing food with their families. This year, the program will also introduce an experience in which participants make mozzarella cheese themselves, top a pizza with it, and taste it with their families. It is structured so that they can organize what they learned and felt in a worksheet and complete their own summer vacation independent study project.

The two-night, three-day program begins in the Tomamu Farm Area, where about 50 cows roam freely. A Farm Hoshino staff member who cares for the cows every day will serve as the instructor. Participants can observe the cows' breeds, ecology, and the digestive process of calves, and experience the warmth and life of the animals up close.

The mozzarella-making experience begins with an explanation of how Tomamu milk is turned into cheese. Participants then knead and stretch the curd, the raw material for cheese, to complete their own mozzarella. Afterward, they top a pizza with the cheese they made and enjoy it with their families, experiencing the meaning of 'Farm to Table' from production and processing to sharing food at the table.

Hoshino Resorts Tomamu said, "Summer Vacation Independent Study is a program in which children can freely record the characteristics and individuality of cows, discoveries made during the cheese-making process, and the feelings they experienced while sharing food with their families." It added, "Residents of Japan must not have visited overseas within the seven days before check-in, while overseas residents must have stayed in Japan for at least seven days to participate."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com