Jo Hye-ryeon, 55, Says She Quit Smoking 10 Years Ago and Reveals Shocking Health Check Results: "Top 5%"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Jo Hye-ryeon revealed surprising health check results after maintaining strict self-discipline.

In a YouTube video released on the 8th on the channel "Jo Hye-ryeon: Jo Hye-ryeon," Jo Hye-ryeon visited a Korean medicine clinic to check her health.

After driving herself to the clinic, Jo Hye-ryeon looked at the doctor’s photo and joked, "He looks like the older guy I used to like," drawing laughter.

When the accompanying Producer/Director said, "I brought her here because she can’t take care of her own health by herself," Jo Hye-ryeon showed her trademark wit and replied, "That was a roundabout way of saying, 'How good are you at it?'"

During the full health consultation, Jo Hye-ryeon shared her daily habits. She said, "I’m pretty good about meals. In between, I snack on things like carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and apples. I don’t eat chips, I don’t drink, and I don’t smoke. It’s been 10 years since I quit smoking."

She also pointed to regular exercise as one of her secrets. Jo Hye-ryeon explained, "I do squats, lunges, and planks, and when I have time left or while waiting for a shoot, I jog in place. It’s the way soccer players train," while showing herself working out.

Even while exercising, she was barely out of breath. The doctor said, "There are people like this who are full of energy," and added, "If she avoids overdoing it and keeps managing herself the way she does now, she should be able to stay healthy."

The InBody test that followed also produced better-than-expected results. Her muscle mass and body composition were both within the normal range, and her overall health management was also found to be excellent.

However, the doctor explained, "The ideal result would be to lose about 1.6 kilograms." In response, the Producer/Director could not hide his surprise, saying, "Is there even anything left to lose here?"

After reviewing the final test results, the doctor said, "Overall, all the numbers are within the standard range," and noted that "based on InBody results, she is in the top 5%."

At 55, Jo Hye-ryeon continues to maintain a healthy body through consistent diet management, exercise, and abstaining from alcohol and cigarettes, drawing strong attention to her self-care routine.

shyun@sportschosun.com