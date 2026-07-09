'46kg' Son Dam-bi Stuns Fans With Ribs Showing After Losing 21kg... Leggings Look Loose on Her Slim Frame

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi shared a glimpse of her steady self-care routine, continuing to work out even on a rainy day.

On the 9th, Son Dam-bi posted a photo taken at a Pilates studio along with the caption, "Rainy days are for working out. My hair gets all frizzy because of the rain."

She appeared in workout clothes, fully focused on her Pilates session.

In particular, her slim waist and thighs, along with leggings that looked loose on her frame, drew attention. Her even thinner-looking figure than before also caught fans' eyes.

Son Dam-bi recently spoke candidly about her concerns over her weight. In a conversation with her husband, Lee Gyu-hyuk, she said, "You know I ate a lot yesterday, right? I had four meals, but I still didn't gain any weight, and it's really hard. I think it's because I move around too much," sharing how difficult it is for her to put on weight.

In recently released photos and videos, she also appeared noticeably slimmer, prompting fans to express concern about her health.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skating team member Lee Gyu-hyuk in 2022, and the couple has a daughter named Hae-i.

After giving birth, Son Dam-bi's weight rose to 67 kg, but she lost 21 kg through consistent dieting and exercise, drawing widespread attention.

She continues to share her daily life of balancing self-care and parenting through social networking service (SNS), staying in touch with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com