Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Missed Out on Itaewon Hotel Site Worth Trillions of Won... "My Husband Regrets It Every Time He Comes Here"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo visited Itaewon, a place filled with memories of her husband, and revealed that she once had the chance to buy the hotel site there, which is now said to be worth trillions of won.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel 'Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo' released a video titled 'The Queen of the Buffet, 82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, Who Dramatically Switched Her Usual Hotel Breakfast (Itaewon 5-Star).'

That day, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo enjoyed breakfast at a five-star hotel in Itaewon and then took a walk around the area. She recalled old memories, saying, "We used to have breakfast at a different hotel."

She said, "We came here after getting married, so it has already been several decades. We started coming here after the hotel opened, and we visited so often that we came about three times a week."

As she looked around the hotel grounds, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo shared an unexpected story.

She recalled, "My husband originally wanted to buy this place. At the time, it was government land, but another plot became available in Sillim-dong, so he gave up this place and bought that land instead."

She added with a laugh, "So whenever my husband comes here, he always says, 'Ah, I should have bought it.'"

The site is now known as one of Seoul's landmark hotel locations and is said to be worth trillions of won, making Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's story even more attention-grabbing.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also shared family memories tied to the hotel.

She said, "During summer vacation, I stayed at the hotel with my children for about two weeks. Back then, there was no breakfast buffet like there is now, so I bought hamburgers for them to eat, and they naturally learned how to swim in the pool."

She also expressed her deep affection, saying, "This place is my playground and my healing spot. If I have a delicious breakfast in the morning and take a walk, both my body and mind feel refreshed. You can think of it as my home's sitting room."

narusi@sportschosun.com