Kim Jong-kook's Mother Shares First Thoughts After Leaving 'My Ugly Duckling'... "I'm Better That My Son Is Married"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kim Jong-kook's mother candidly shared her thoughts on leaving the SBS variety show 'My Ugly Duckling' (hereinafter 'My Ugly Duckling').

On the 9th, a video titled 'PT That Even a Mother Past Her 80s Can't Avoid. (Feat.

Mother)' was released on the YouTube channel 'Kim Jong-kook GYM JONG KOOK'. On this day, Kim Jong-kook said, "I couldn't properly celebrate my mother's 80th birthday last year, so I prepared a belated birthday trip," and departed for Las Vegas, USA, with his mother.

Throughout the trip, Kim Jong-kook enjoyed meals and shopping with his mother, and at the gym, he volunteered as a one-day trainer to conduct a grueling personal training session. Although his mother grumbled, "I wouldn't even notice if I got sick," she completed the workout until the end, creating a heartwarming scene.

On the last day of the trip, Kim Jong-kook asked his mother, "How was the birthday trip?" and she replied with a satisfied smile, "Thanks to my son, I came here unexpectedly and had a great time. " .

built. The conversation then naturally turned to his departure from 'My Ugly Duckling'.

Kim Jong-kook asked his mother if she felt regret about leaving the program after his marriage, to which she firmly replied, "It is only natural that I can't appear on the show now that my son is married. " She added, "I am actually happier that my son is married," drawing attention by revealing her true feelings of being happier about her son's new beginning than about leaving the program.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook held a top-secret wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity wife last September.

Since then, he has naturally stepped down from 'My Ugly Duckling' and is continuing his new married life.

narusi@sportschosun.com