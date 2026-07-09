Yano Shiho, 173 cm Tall, Hits 56 kg and Feels Discouraged: "I Gained 4 kg... I Look Puffy in Photos" ('Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yano Shiho revealed her weight.

On the KBS 2TV program 'Fun-Staurant' aired on the 9th, Yano Shiho revealed her recently increased weight and showed how she was managing it with a 'quick gain, quick loss' recipe.

That day, Yano Shiho mentioned the Korean phrase she recently learned, 'geup-jjin-geup-ppa'—meaning to gain weight quickly and lose it quickly—and said, "I really gained weight after appearing on this show. I put on 4 kg."

She then stepped on the scale, which showed 56 kg. After seeing the result, she reacted with disappointment, saying, "I gained 4 kg."

However, once it was revealed that Yano Shiho is 173 cm tall, the other cast members were surprised and said, "You're really thin." In response, Yano Shiho admitted, "I think I look a little puffy in photos because I gained weight."

Yano Shiho also shared a 'quick gain, quick loss' recipe using tomatoes and tofu, two ingredients she enjoys eating regularly.

She also demonstrated a full-body exercise routine that keeps her moving even while cooking. Describing the dance-like motions, she said, "It softens the lower belly. If you do it whenever you have a spare moment every day, your silhouette changes." She added, "I don't have time to work out, so I feel like my stomach sticks out. That's why I keep moving whenever I can."