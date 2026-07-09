Lee Kyung-sil apologizes for causing a nuisance on KTX: "I was told to keep it down. I’m sorry I lost my temper"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Lee Kyung-sil issued a public apology after saying she was criticized by another passenger for speaking loudly on a Korea Train eXpress (KTX) trip to Busan with friends.

On the 9th, Lee shared travel photos and a review on her social media, saying, "I recently took a very meaningful two-day, one-night trip to Busan with my college friends after a very long time." She added, "Everyone is busy, so it is hard to find time. We adjusted our schedules a month in advance and made it happen."

Lee, who boarded a KTX bound for Busan on the 7th, said, "The three of us sat side by side in seats A, B and C, and our exciting trip began. While talking in that mood, we were told to keep it down. I’m sorry."

She then apologized for unintentionally inconveniencing other passengers, saying, "I lost my temper for a moment during the trip with my friends... and I guess I can’t hear very well anymore."

Lee later described a brief but enjoyable meeting at Busan Station with a junior colleague and the president of Dongguk University’s alumni association, who had invited her on the trip.

She also recalled a relaxing moment from the trip, saying, "When we got to the hotel at night, I collapsed right away, while my friends enjoyed the open-air bath on the balcony overlooking the sea. I woke up at dawn and enjoyed it for a while too."

Lee said she returned home after spending another full day with her friends. "I woke up in the morning, had a leisurely brunch with my husband, and then made tomato marinade because I thought I should eat lightly for dinner," she wrote. "I ate to my heart’s content for two days, but I don’t want to look too bloated for tomorrow’s Saturday theater performance. I’m a sick mom, haha."

She concluded by saying, "Thank you for the dreamlike two-day, one-night Busan trip with my friends."

Meanwhile, Lee is appearing in the theater production "I Love You, Mom" and is also communicating with fans through her YouTube channel.