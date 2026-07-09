Koo Sung-hwan and Park Gyeong-hye Shock Viewers with Unexpected Close-Contact Dance... "I Got Goosebumps" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Koo Sung-hwan and Park Gyeong-hye will shock viewers with a tightly choreographed dance.

The second part of the first Rainbow Summer Camp will air on MBC's 'I Live Alone' (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, and Jung Ji-woon) on the 10th.

In the first part of the first Rainbow Summer Camp, which aired last week, 13 Rainbow Club Members showed chaotic teamwork and delivered nonstop laughs. This week, a hidden talent stage with a major prize awaits, drawing strong attention from viewers.

After dinner and a quick reset, the Rainbow Club Members head to the auditorium, where 'Rainbow Night' will take place. Excitement and tension run high as they approach one of the highlights of the first Rainbow Summer Camp.

Jun Hyun-moo surprises the Rainbow Club Members by telling them that a guest singer is waiting for them. As the members buzz over the unexpected news, they discover the singer's identity and burst into both cheers and groans.

Photos released from the event show the guest singer for 'Rainbow Night,' Muilit, throwing himself into a full-force performance of 'It's Mu,' drawing laughter. Muilit's presence shines with a charm that rivals Illit's 'It's me.'

SHINee's Choi Min-ho also hints at disrupting the talent-show ecosystem. After watching the 'Rainbow Night' stage, he says, "It looks harder than a world tour," and takes the stage with an unusually serious mindset.

Meanwhile, Koo Sung-hwan and Park Gyeong-hye team up as 'Mukgaebi x Dokkaebi' and show off their chemistry. Kim Shin-young is left speechless by the unexpected close-contact choreography, saying, "I got goosebumps!" Viewers are now eager to see how their stage turned out.

The performance by Jun Hyun-moo, who opened 'Rainbow Night' at the first Rainbow Summer Camp, can be seen on MBC's 'I Live Alone' airing at 11 p.m. on the 10th.