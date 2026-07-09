From practical solutions for small business owners to participation in shared growth evaluations: a range of public-private partnership projects are underway

A variety of public-private programs are being rolled out to promote mutual growth and shared prosperity.

Recent public-private partnership projects are shifting toward an 'ecosystem expansion' model, in which government support and private-sector infrastructure and capital come together to create mutual benefits.

◇Sodam Class. Photo courtesy of Musinsa

Musinsa is launching the '2026 Sodam Class' program in earnest with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea Small and Medium Venture Business Distribution Center.

The program is designed to help promising domestic small business owners build their brands and increase sales. It will provide about two months of intensive brand-building and hands-on solutions from July 1 to August 31 for 100 selected small businesses in the 'Sodam Store with Musinsa' support program. The initiative offers practical, field-oriented support from experts in distribution strategy, marketing, branding, and tax and accounting to solve the most pressing problems facing participating brands.

At an orientation held on July 1 at Design Lab in Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Seoul, participating companies completed a preliminary self-assessment. A subsequent expert lecture shared insights on market trends and scale-up strategies. Speakers included Maeng Yu-min, director of design studio 'Guo Duo'; tax accountant Park Jeong-hyeon of YouTube channel 'Cool Tax Accountant'; and Choi Yoon-hye, CEO of fashion brand 'Mimthe·Hieori.' Based on the preliminary assessment results, the organizers will match each small business with the most suitable expert and assign consultants. By August, they plan to move into full-scale implementation and conduct two high-intensity one-on-one remote consulting sessions per company via online video meetings to develop immediately actionable plans.

◇A memorandum of understanding signed on the 9th to participate in the Delivery Platform Shared Growth Evaluation. Photo courtesy of Woowa Brothers

Baemin operator Woowa Brothers signed a memorandum of understanding on the 9th to participate in the 'Delivery Platform Shared Growth Evaluation,' with Lee Dal-gon, chairman of the Korea Commission for Corporate Partnership, and key officials from three delivery platform companies in attendance in Jung District, Seoul.

Baemin, which voluntarily decided to take part in the 'Online Platform Shared Growth Evaluation' under the 'Draft Plan for Pilot Shared Growth Evaluations in Finance, Defense, and Online Platforms' announced by the commission on the 16th of last month, plans to review its past shared growth efforts and continuously reflect the results in the refinement of its partnership policies.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com