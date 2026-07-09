SK Telecom to Cooperate on Developing a Model to Measure Social Value Created by AI and ICT Technologies

SK Telecom will begin work on developing a model to measure the social value created by AI and ICT technologies. According to SK Telecom on the 9th, it signed a business agreement that day with SoftBank Group Corp. and the Center for Social Value Enhancement Studies (CSES) to jointly develop a methodology for objectively measuring social value. The need for a method to objectively assess the social benefits created by companies through AI technology is also growing. AI is generating new social value not only by improving productivity, but also by strengthening social safety nets, promoting digital inclusion, and increasing customer convenience.

The three companies set a goal of measuring the social value created by each company’s AI and ICT products and services, based on the social value measurement capabilities they have built over time, and jointly developing a standardized measurement methodology that can be used globally. They also agreed to cooperate on case studies, joint reports, and forums to help spread social value measurement methods in global markets, including South Korea and Japan. The three companies first signed an MOU in April 2024 and have since worked together through social value measurement workshops and case presentations. This latest MOU was signed as part of efforts to further advance the social value measurement model. Going forward, they plan to refine indicators for measuring the social value created by AI- and ICT-based services, drawing on each company’s business experience, data, and measurement expertise. They will also push ahead with the development of a standard measurement system that can be used across a wide range of companies and industries.

Um Jong-hwan, head of SK Telecom’s Chief Sustainability Officer division, said, "We need a system that can objectively measure and explain the social benefits and challenges created by AI." He added, "Based on this agreement, we will push ahead with developing a standard methodology for measuring social value suited to the AI era."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com