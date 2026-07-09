Moon Chae-won Shares Packing Tips While Preparing for Her Honeymoon, Including How to Store Underwear and Socks: "Make Sure to Bring This"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Moon Chae-won revealed her own travel packing tips as she personally packed her suitcase ahead of her honeymoon.

She also drew attention by generously sharing a useful tip for storing underwear and socks after a trip.

On the 9th, a video titled "Let's Pack for the Honeymoon Together?? Moon Chae-won's Suitcase Full of Must-Have Items Revealed" was uploaded to Moon Chae-won's YouTube channel.

That day, Moon Chae-won spread out her suitcase and began packing in earnest, saying, "I have to catch an early flight tomorrow morning, but I still haven't finished packing."

She introduced her roughly eight-day trip, which will take her through Paris, France, and on to Portugal, and packed mostly light clothing to account for the hot weather.

Moon Chae-won also explained her travel style, saying, "I don't usually decide outfits for each day in advance. I bring clothes I wear often and choose what to wear depending on the local weather and situation." She added, "One of the fun parts of traveling is shopping locally, so I intentionally leave some space in my suitcase instead of filling it completely."

She also shared her must-have travel items without holding back. Introducing her favorite Jo Malone hair mist, along with deodorant, body sunscreen spray, SPF lip balm, and a Dyson hair styler one by one, she said they were "items I can't do without."

She also caught attention by revealing her own helpful travel tip for storing underwear and socks.

Moon Chae-won explained, "I always bring one empty pouch," adding, "It's for socks I wore during the trip or underwear I can't wash right away."

She continued, "A lot of people end up asking hotels for plastic bags, but if you put just one in your pouch ahead of time, it's much more convenient." She added, "You can keep used socks and underwear separate, so it's useful throughout the trip."

After finishing her packing, Moon Chae-won said, "All I need to add now is a swimsuit or two, and I'm done." She wrapped up the video by saying, "Thanks to this, I'm almost completely packed. I'll greet you again after I get back," expressing her excitement.

narusi@sportschosun.com