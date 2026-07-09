Yeon Jung-hoon, the 'National Thief,' even stole Han Ga-in's YouTube channel... His wife did not appear for even one second

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Yeon Jung-hoon took over his wife Han Ga-in's YouTube channel and showed a different side of himself.

As the video title suggested, Han Ga-in never appeared once during the 24-minute clip. Instead, Yeon Jung-hoon shared an update on his life as a judge at an international wine competition.

On the 9th, a video titled "What happens when Yeon Jung-hoon, the national thief, goes so far as to steal a YouTube channel too (Han Ga-in does not appear for even one second)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Han Ga In's Free Woman."

From the start of the video, Yeon Jung-hoon greeted viewers by saying, "Hello. Channel introduction, this is Channel Yeon Jung-hoon," introducing Han Ga-in's channel as if it were his own and drawing laughter.

Yeon Jung-hoon said, "I will show you what 'freedom' means on the Han Ga In's Free Woman channel," and added, "I am currently in Yerevan, Armenia."

He explained that he had been invited to a world-class wine competition and joined as a judge. "I became a judge at an international wine competition by invitation from CNB. This is my first time judging wine, so I am very nervous," he said.

He then toured the ruins of an ancient brewery and a vineyard located at an altitude of 1,900 meters, introducing the history and culture of Armenian wine. Before the judging began, he also revealed his nerves, saying, "It feels like I am taking a national exam today."

Once the actual judging began, he struggled with the process of writing his review in English.

He admitted, "I could not think of the words, and I could not even remember the spelling, so it was really hard." He added, "I realized that I could not just give a high score because I liked a wine. I had to evaluate it objectively."

After giving the first wine 83 points, he laughed and shared a behind-the-scenes detail, saying, "I gave it the lowest score."

Yeon Jung-hoon also joked, "Even if you keep spitting out wine, it is absorbed through the mucous membranes, so I think it makes you feel a little better."

After several days of judging, he said, "I learned a lot on this trip," and added, "I was reminded once again that wine is made by the sky, the earth, and people."

Meanwhile, as the title promised, Han Ga-in did not appear even once in the video. Instead of Han Ga-in, the channel owner, Yeon Jung-hoon carried the entire video from beginning to end, delivering fresh entertainment with the concept of "a channel within a channel, Yeon Jung-hoon."

narusi@sportschosun.com