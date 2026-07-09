My Q, Kim Na-young's Love, Echoes of "Dad!" in Paris... Heartwarming Moment: "I Love You Too"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and painter My Q shared a heartwarming glimpse of family life during a trip to Paris, France with his wife Kim Na-young and her two sons.

In a video released on the 8th, My Q showed himself heading to Paris, France with Kim Na-young and her two sons.

Inside the moving car, the children kept calling out, "Dad, Dad," to My Q while chatting away.

My Q replied, "I love you too," showing his affection for the children. Their warm, father-son-like bond brought a smile to viewers.

Paris is currently in the grip of a heat wave, but the family's warmth and affection for one another stood out even in the sweltering weather.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young divorced in 2019 after four years of marriage and has been raising her two sons on her own. She later began a public relationship with My Q in December 2021, and the couple held their wedding ceremony last October.

The two continue to share their daily life with the boys through social networking service and YouTube, drawing much love from fans.

In particular, a video posted on the YouTube channel "Kim Na-young's No Filter TV" on the 28th of last month drew attention after showing Kim Na-young and My Q visiting Yongsan District Office in Seoul to file their marriage registration and become legally married.

shyun@sportschosun.com