Min Hee-jin Sues Labor Office Staff Who Investigated Workplace Harassment; Case Ends With No Charges and No Referral for Prosecution

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] It has belatedly been revealed that the criminal complaint filed by former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin against labor officials who investigated a workplace harassment case ended with a police finding of no charges.

According to a JoongAng Ilbo report on the 9th, Seoul Mapo Police Station decided on Feb. 6 not to refer for prosecution the employees of the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office's western branch, who had been accused of falsifying official documents, using falsified official documents, and dereliction of duty.

Min Hee-jin had previously filed a complaint last year against the investigators, saying that during the Ministry of Employment and Labor's probe into a workplace harassment case involving her, the times of KakaoTalk conversations were recorded differently from the actual times and false information was entered into official documents.

Her side also argued that she was not given enough opportunity to explain each statement during the investigation, raising concerns about flaws in the procedure.

Police, however, concluded that while some recording errors were confirmed, the conduct did not amount to a crime warranting criminal punishment.

According to JoongAng Ilbo, police determined that investigators did not create new statements that Min Hee-jin had not made, but instead appeared to have made simple clerical errors in recording times and other details.

On the claim that she was denied a chance to explain herself, police reviewed a written opinion submitted by her lawyer and also considered the labor office's approach of separating the case by type of conduct, concluding that it was difficult to recognize dereliction of duty.

The case began in August 2024, when a former ADOR employee, identified as A, filed a complaint with labor authorities over workplace harassment and alleged inadequate investigation involving Min Hee-jin and executive B.

At the time, labor authorities determined that some of Min Hee-jin's remarks could cause physical and psychological distress and worsen the working environment, and they recognized part of the conduct as workplace harassment.

They also imposed a fine, saying the employer had failed to objectively investigate the harassment complaint.

Min Hee-jin filed an administrative lawsuit in response, and the Court ruled to uphold some of the labor authorities' measures while canceling others.

Meanwhile, Min Hee-jin's side reportedly said, "We have no separate position to disclose" regarding the police decision not to refer the case for prosecution.

narusi@sportschosun.com