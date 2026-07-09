"Fish tank alone costs 100 million won"...'80 Billion CEO' Yongsan home reveals Hermès boxes stacked to the ceiling, a 'shocking' sight

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Choi Hwa-jung revealed the luxury house of CEO Yoo Jung-soo, known as the "80 Billion Won CEO.

" On the 9th, a video titled "Choi Hwa-jung Faints! Revealing the 80 Billion Won CEO's Yongsan House Rolling Around with Hermès (+Interior Genius)" was posted on the YouTube channel "Hello, This is Choi Hwa-jung. " On this day, Choi Hwa-jung visited CEO Yoo Jung-soo's home, saying, "He is someone I really like and think is cool. " The Yongsan residence boasted an extraordinary scale right from the entrance.

A large beam projector was installed in the living room, and a top-of-the-line saltwater fish tank caught the eye. Yoo Jung-soo surprised everyone by revealing, "The cost of installing the fish tank alone was about 15 million won, and the fish cost around 70 to 80 million won. " Throughout the house, orange boxes, Hermès' signature color, were stacked near the ceiling, and various luxury collections were also unveiled.

Yoo Jung-soo, who usually enjoys wearing designer Woo Young-mi's clothes, drew laughter by sharing her unique shopping philosophy, saying, "I have so many clothes. Someone called me a 'Young Forty. ' But looking at them again, they are pretty.

I can't help the fact that I am pretty. " Upon seeing this, Choi Hwa-jung could not hide her admiration, remarking, "Even celebrity walk-in closets aren't this big.

" In particular, one side of the dressing room was filled with Hermès bags, and bags, clothing, and accessories from various luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, also caught the eye. With the unveiling of numerous high-end Hermès bags, attention focused on the scale of the collection, which amounts to hundreds of millions of won.

Yoo Jung-soo confessed, "I am so busy running my business. I don't even have enough time to sleep.

" He continued, "But as money started piling up in my bank account, I wanted to achieve the things I dreamed of as a child, one by one. I eventually bought the expensive watch I had longed for while looking at magazines in the military.

" He further drew attention by confessing his difficult past, stating, "I came from a poor background. I lived in a goshiwon (a type of cheap, small room for students preparing for exams) until I was thirty-one.

" The contrast between his self-made success story and his current luxurious lifestyle garnered significant interest. shyun@sportschosun.com