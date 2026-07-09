"Kim Jun-ho's" Kim Ji-min marks first wedding anniversary while preparing for IVF: "The best thing I did last year"

[Reporter Kim Soo-hyun of Sportschosun] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared her excitement ahead of her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Kim Jun-ho.

On the 9th, Kim Ji-min reflected on the milestone by posting, "Now it's our first wedding anniversary. The best thing I did last year."

She then asked fans for ideas, saying, "Our first anniversary is coming up in a few days. What would be a memorable and special thing to do for our first celebration?"

Her comments showed that she wanted to make the first anniversary since their marriage especially meaningful.

Fans responded with a variety of suggestions, including travel, couple photo shoots, special dinners, and dates for just the two of them, while also congratulating the couple on their first wedding anniversary.

Since their marriage last year, Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho have shared glimpses of their newlywed life through broadcasts and YouTube, drawing strong public affection. Their affection for each other, along with their down-to-earth portrayal of married life, has resonated with viewers.

In particular, the couple has consistently spoken about plans to have a child, drawing attention after recently revealing that they are preparing for IVF. They have openly shared their journey toward becoming parents, including saying, "My wish for this year is to have a child," and have received widespread support and encouragement.

As Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho approach their first wedding anniversary, fans are eager to see how they will celebrate the special day.

shyun@sportschosun.com